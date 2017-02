WhatsAppista kiertää hurja huhu – jäitä hattuun

Mobiili

2.17.3.28 iOS | 2.16.399+ Android: Live Location feature, that tracks the live location of other group participants (DISABLED BY DEFAULT). pic.twitter.com/pYEXT1nxyRhttps://t.co/pYEXT1nxyR — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) January 26, 2017 https://twitter.com/WABetaInfo/status/824630266622779392